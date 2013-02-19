Rams want Steven Jackson to finish career in St. Louis

Although it's "almost universally expected" that Steven Jackson will void his $7 million contract to explore the free agent market, most league observers believe the veteran tailback's preference is to finish his career in St. Louis.
There is mutual interest in a new deal, and Jackson's agents are expected to meet with the Rams at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
Jackson made it clear in December that he expects to be back with the Rams. Head coach Jeff Fisher is now echoing that sentiment.
"We'd like to have Steven back and we'd love for him to be able to finish his career here," Fisher told WXOS-FM in St. Louis. "We're the same with Danny (Amendola) and the same with the other unrestricted guys that we have."
Whereas it seemed at midseason that rookie Daryl Richardson was making Jackson expendable, the latter closed out the season in strong fashion with an average of 108 yards from scrimmage over the final eight games. It doesn't sound like Fisher is ready to thrust disappointing 2012 second-rounder Isaiah Pead into a featured role, either.
Perhaps the two sides can reach a compromise that will help the Rams' cap situation while allowing Jackson to exceed that $7 million figure in guarantees over a three-year contract.