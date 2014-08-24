Rams' Trumaine Johnson (MCL) expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

On the same day the St. Louis Rams learned Sam Bradford will miss the season with a torn ACL, the team took another hit.
Starting cornerback Trumaine Johnson suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss four to six weeks, coach Jeff Fisher said Sunday during a press conference.
The third-year player was carted off during Saturday's 33-14 preseason win against the Cleveland Browns after colliding with a teammate. So while the worst was expected, losing a starting defensive back for an extended period is a big loss. Johnson started 12 games in 2013 for the Rams, recording three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 68 tackles.
However, there was some good news. Fisher announced that three more starters who left Saturday's contest -- Rodger Saffold, Kendall Langford and Michael Brockers -- all have the potential to play during Thursday's fourth preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.