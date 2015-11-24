Rams' Stedman Bailey remains hospitalized after shooting

St. Louis wide receiver Stedman Bailey was involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Miami Gardens (Florida) Police Department, obtained by NFL Media on Wednesday.
Bailey was shot in Miami Gardens while sitting in a car with family. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, someone pulled up and started shooting, per a source informed of the incident. Bailey was hit twice in the head. The driver -- his cousin -- was hit several times and has life-threatening injuries, per Rapoport.
Bailey is in critical but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and is cooperating with police, they said. He had surgery Wednesday and underwent extensive work during the operation, which lasted more than eight hours, Rapoport reported.
Police have not made any arrests related to their investigation of the shooting.
The St. Louis Rams released a statement late Tuesday: "We are aware Stedman Bailey was involved in an incident this evening. We have spoken with Stedman and he is in the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. We are gathering facts about the situation and will provide updates as we learn more."