Rams say Greg Robinson could begin career at guard

The St. Louis Rams landed their left tackle of the future when they selectedGreg Robinson with the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
When that future actually begins remains to be seen. The effective and well-compensated Jake Long isn't going anywhere and the Rams appear to be comfortable with Joe Barksdale at right tackle. On Monday, Rams general manager Les Snead acknowledged that Robinson's NFL career might start on the inside.
"The goal is to get the five best guys out there on the offensive line and he might play guard," Snead told SiriusXM Radio.
With the recently re-signed Rodger Saffold entrenched at right guard, that means Robinson should be lining up next to Long at left tackle -- a shoulder-to-shoulder apprentice program, if you will.
Jeff Fisher could end up using Robinson as a chess piece in 2014. The former Auburn standout provides an answer at guard and insurance at tackle if St. Louis were to encounter trouble with Long or Barksdale.
It's a fantastic luxury for a coach to have.