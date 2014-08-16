Rams' Sam Bradford effective in first preseason game

Sam Bradford took the field on Saturday for his first game action in 300 days as St. Louis fell to the Green Bay Packers21-7.
The Rams quarterback, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last year, got smoked on his second drive by Packers linebacker Julius Peppers, but popped back up.
After taking the big hit, Bradford looked very good, capping the drive with a beautiful, tight-window strike to tight end Lance Kendricks for a touchdown.
Bradford ended the game with a stat line of 9-of-12 passing for 101 yards and the touchdown completion.
It's still a work in progress in a pivotal year for the 26-year-old passer. He had a couple high throws, including overshooting Kenny Britt on a ball that sailed out of bounds. But the Rams' offense showed more of a willingness to stretch the field with Bradford under center.
In his first appearance coming off the injury, the Rams have to be pleased with what the fifth-year quarterback displayed.
The latest "Around the League Podcast" talks quarterback battles and debates the gang's preseason power rankings.