Rams' request to upgrade Edward Jones Dome rejected

The government body that runs the Edward Jones Dome has rejected the St. Louis Rams' request for $700 million in renovations.
A clause in the Rams' contract requires the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission to provide the franchise with a "first-tier" stadium -- in the top eight of 32 NFL teams -- by 2005 and again by 2015, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
To ensure that the stadium would remain first-tier, the Rams proposed a publicly funded overhaul that would include a sliding roof, reconfigured seating and two end-zone "party platforms."
That sticky situation could lead to calls for a new stadium and perhaps even threats of returning the franchise to Los Angeles.