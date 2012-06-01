Rams reportedly sign Aaron Brown, Chris Givens

The new collective bargaining agreement has streamlined the process of signing rookies. Only one player from this year's class -- Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Alameda Ta'amu -- has received a signing bonus that was different from his draft slot. Demoff could increase that number, as the new CBA did not change his approach in 2011. Seven of the team's eight picks last year received palindromic signing bonuses, including tight end Lance Kendricks, who received a signing bonus of $1,573,751 after being picked in the second round. We'll be keeping an eye out to see if Demoff breaks up the monotony again this offseason.