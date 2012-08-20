Rams receive amended stadium proposal from St. Louis CVC

The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission (CVC) unveiled an amended plan that would turn the Edward Jones Dome into a "first-tier" facility in the latest bid to lock up the St. Louis Rams long term in the city.
In the introduction to the proposed plan, the CVC writes: "This constitutes CVC's plan for the improvements that CVC reasonably believes would improve the facilities to first-tier status in accordance with the first-tier standard of the Amended Lease as of the 2015 first-tier measuring date."
The new plan was submitted to the Rams last Friday, according to KSDK-TV. It comes on the heels of a June arbitration hearing between the two sides over the stadium.
The CVC proposed $124 million worth of improvements in February, followed by the Rams countering with a broader plan that could cost up to $700 million, according to KSDK-TV. That plan was subsequently rejected by the CVC.
The Rams have the right to break their lease after 2014 if the dome isn't near the top of NFL facilities. That has led to speculation the team could relocate from St. Louis.
The Rams announced last week that they have withdrawn their commitment to play in London in 2013 and 2014 in order to focus on efforts to upgrade the Edward Jones Dome.