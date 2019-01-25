Rams RB Todd Gurley maintains his knee is not injured

Published: Jan 25, 2019 at 02:18 PM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Todd Gurley said that he is not injured and that diminished usage and production in the NFC Championship Game was simply an underwhelming performance.

"I'm good. If there was an issue with my knee it would be on the injury report," Gurley said. "I'm at practice I'm playing."

Gurley had just four carries and five total touches in the Rams' overtime win over the Saints and split snaps with C.J. Anderson. There was speculation that he might have aggravated the knee that caused him to miss the final two games of the regular season, but Gurley put that to rest.

As Gurley said, he has not been on the injury report. Teammates said they fully expect Gurley to have a bounce back game in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 against the New England Patriots, but Gurley even downplayed that. Head coach Sean McVay said he had to do a better job of getting Gurley more involved in the offense when they face the Patriots.

"We got the win that's all that matters," Gurley said. "I could not play one snap. I don't care if long snapper] [Jake McQuaide is the Super bowl MVP. I got one more game left.

"Y'all can call me hurt or whatever. We are going to the Super Bowl. It's not about me. This sport has never been about me, or one player. Todd only is going to be with the Rams so much longer. There is going to be another dude that comes in just like me. This whole game is bigger than me. It's not just about me. Why is Todd not getting the ball? Because there's only one football and it's 11 guys."

