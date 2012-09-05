Rams' Jeff Fisher won't rule out Gregg Williams' return

One of the first things Rams coach Jeff Fisher did after being hired in St. Louis was bring aboard Gregg Williams, his best friend in the coaching business, to become his defensive coordinator.
A lot has happened to Williams since, very little of it positive. Fisher decided not to name a defensive coordinator to replace Williams while he is banned for his involvement in the New Orleans Saints' bounty scandal. It leads to the natural question: Does Fisher expect Williams to coach next year?
"We'll discuss that next year," Fisher told Detroit reporters Wednesday morning, via the Detroit Free Press.
Williams has to get back in the league first. He's suspended indefinitely, not just one season. Fisher's answer sure makes it sound like the Rams' door would be open to a possible return.
Fisher and Williams have a long history together. Fisher sees a friend whose livelihood is up in the air. It would be a surprise to us if Fisher didn't throw his friend a lifeline.