Rams' Jackson views loss of Williams in positive light

Aside from his rookie year in 2004, when the Rams went 8-8, Jackson hasn't been to the playoffs, hasn't experienced a winning season and had to endure last year's 2-14 abomination as the team's only legitimate offensive weapon.
Everything seemed on the up-and-up, though, after St. Louis fired Steve Spagnuolo and landed the most sought-after coach of the offseason in Jeff Fisher. It got even better when Fisher hired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams from the New Orleans Saints -- only it all fell apart when Williams was suspended indefinitely for his role in the Saints' "bounty" scandal.
Now, the Rams are left to scramble to improve their 22nd-ranked defense, but Jackson, who acknowledges the situation is far from ideal, is taking a glass-half-full approach.
"It will be a blow," Jackson told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones on Wednesday. "Luckily enough it's still early in the offseason that Coach Fisher can find a person, or a couple of people, that he wants to lean on for the defensive coordinator job or making a decision. Right now I think it would go (as) smoothly as possible. ... It's a blow, of course. You know we hate that it happened, but I think it's early enough in the offseason that we can correct a wrong."
For Jackson's sake, let's hope so. He's been through enough misery already.