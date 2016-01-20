Rams have more than 45,000 season ticket deposits

The team announced Wednesday it has received more than 45,000 season ticket deposits over the last two days.
"We could not be more pleased by Los Angeles' passion for the return of the Rams," said Kevin Demoff, the team's chief operating officer, in a statement. "It is evident that our fans are excited to be part of history this year in the Coliseum and their energy is fueling our organization as we begin to build our new stadium in Inglewood."
On Jan. 12, NFL owners voted in favor of relocating the Rams from St. Louis to L.A. in time for the 2016 season. They eventually will play at owner Stan Kroenke's proposed stadium site in Inglewood in 2019.
"It's been a long road back," said Kroenke, while tearing up. "We made it."