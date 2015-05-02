Rams grant Zac Stacy's request, trade him to Jets

The St. Louis Rams traded the frustrated tailback to the New York Jets in exchange for the 224th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Stacy requested a trade after the Rams drafted Georgia's Todd Gurley in the first round on Thursday night.
Relegated to the bench in favor of Tre Mason last October, Stacy managed just 293 yards on the season after rushing for 973 yards in an impressive rookie campaign.
Stacy will vie for playing time in a crowded Jets backfield, which also features Chris Ivory, Stevan Ridley and Bilal Powell.
Similar in skill set as a downhill chain-mover, Stacy will provide insurance in case Ridley suffers a setback in his return from ACL surgery.
The Rams selected Baylor linebacker Bryce Hager with the seventh-round pick acquired in the Stacy deal.
