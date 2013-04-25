Rams GM Snead: 'Right now, everybody's just flirting'

With draft rumors showering the NFL landscape, at least one general manager is providing a little perspective on the matter.
St. Louis Rams general manager Les Snead told NFL Network that the hours leading up to the 2013 NFL Draft amount to nothing more than "flirting." In other words, proceed with caution until teams are on the clock.
"Not sure if this year is any different than last year, but really, right now, everybody's just flirting with each other," Snead said. "There's no dating going on here. No marriages. So, until someone asks someone to marry them -- and that will come tonight -- that's when we'll know the value of moving up or down in this draft."
Reports of pre-draft heavy petting range from the Oakland Raiders listening to offers for their No. 3 overall pick; to the Cleveland Browns heat-seeking a trade up for LSU's Barkevious Mingo; to the New York Jets and Buffalo Billsfallinghard for West Virginia's Mr. Everything, Tavon Austin.
Shall we go on?
The Rams, of course, aren't wallflowers here. NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Thursday that St. Louis will explore moving up from No. 16 while subsequently looking to shop their 22nd overall selection to regain lost picks.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport seconded that, telling NFL Network he wouldn't be surprised if the Rams "bailed" from No. 22. This is a pick, RapSheet said, "that a lot of people want."
Not a bad place for Snead and Co. to be.