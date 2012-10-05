Rams exec Kevin Demoff 'fine' after fainting incident

On the heels of Thursday night's emphatic 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, there's a lot of excitement inside St. Louis Rams headquarters.
That enthusiasm was tempered Friday when Rams executive vice president Kevin Demoff fainted during a meeting in general manager Les Snead's office. Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Demoff was treated by paramedics and left Rams Park on a stretcher. Demoff was "conscious and alert," according to Thomas.
"Kevin (is) stable. He's alert. He's fine," Rams coach Jeff Fisher told reporters. "He's just undergoing some tests ... I spoke with him before he left for hospital, and he said he was going to be fine."
We wish Demoff a quick recovery, and we adore his take on the matter: