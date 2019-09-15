Rams, Chargers announce new venue will be called SoFi Stadium

Published: Sep 15, 2019 at 06:29 AM

The new Los Angeles stadium now has a name.

SoFi Stadium will be the name for the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams. In a 20-year agreement, the digital personal finance company are partnering with the LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, SoFi Stadium is built on a 298-acre sports and entertainment venue that is being developed by Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. SoFi stadium is already scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.

"We're thrilled to be introducing SoFi Stadium to the world, through our partnership with Hollywood Park," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "This is a giant leap toward achieving our company's mission of helping people get their money right by reaching our members where they are. The partnership with this transformative project taking shape under Stan Kroenke's leadership is the perfect opportunity to drive awareness and trust in the SoFi brand as we continue to grow and reach members on a national level."

"It would be impossible to build a stadium and entertainment district of this magnitude without incredible and innovative partners who share our ambitions for Los Angeles, our fans worldwide and the National Football League," said Kroenke. "Since breaking ground at Hollywood Park, more than 12,000 people have worked side-by-side on this project, and we are proud to now have SoFi join us on this journey as we prepare to open in the summer of 2020.

"From our first meeting with Anthony Noto and his team, it was clear that SoFi wants to transform not only the financial industry but also the lives of its members. SoFi has a deep appreciation of the aspirations of its members - quality education, home ownership and achieve their ambitions. They are helping millions of people achieve their dreams and helping us realize our own promise at SoFi Stadium.

"Customer service and the fan experience is tantamount to everything we'll do at SoFi Stadium. It was critical for us to find a tech-focused partner who is on the cutting edge and genuinely understands the needs of all of our constituents and who challenges us to think in creative ways to make every visitor to SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park feel special and at home."

