Rams' Bradford out second straight week with ankle injury

St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradfordwill miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Spagnuolo announced Friday.
A.J. Feeley will get the start against the New Orleans Saints after going 20 of 33 with 196 yards and an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
The Rams also announced that wideout Mark Clayton still is having some pain in his Achilles and will not be activated off the physically unable to perform list this week. Spagnuolo also said there's a "good chance" cornerback Marquis Johnson will be activated.