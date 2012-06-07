Ramon Humber reportedly suspended for three games

Originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2009, Humber led the Colts in special teams tackles (14) as a rookie and recorded 34 total tackles in 18 games before he was waived after suffering a hand injury early in the 2010 season. The Saints scooped Humber up in December and he had 21 tackles plus his first career sack in 13 games in 2011. He started three games that season.