Raji on McCarthy: 'He's going to try to go for this thing'

The Packersdemolished the Raiders in an unmerciful manner Sunday to move to 13-0. The win, coupled with a loss by the 49ers, means Green Bay can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs once it handles business against the fading Chiefs next week.
A 14th win will mean the regular season can offer nothing else -- well, other than the lure of perfection.
And while Packers coach Mike McCarthy has been tight-lipped about how he will handle the end of the regular season, Green Bay defensive tackle B.J. Raji provided another peek into the team's mind-set on Sunday.
"I think I can speak for coach in that he's going to try to go for this thing," Raji said, according to ESPN.com.
Raji doesn't believe the Packers should mess with their mentality, not in the midst of a 19-game winning streak dating back to last season.
"You have to respect the game of football," he said. "Obviously we're in a great position. We're 13-0. We have a lot of things wrapped up. But ultimately, you never accomplish anything great by being scared. We have an option to go either way, but if you want to make history and do some things that haven't been done in a while, you have to take a chance."
The more we learn, the more it seems apparent Aaron Rodgers & Co. have every intention of making a run at 16-0. It would be a refreshing stance on the heels of the Colts' clumsy side-step two years earlier.