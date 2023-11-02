Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

"I think it's more of a mindset that we (are) trying to – not force – but just have moving forward to just be as positive as possible," Adams said. "... I think that's kind of the mindset we have. Just try to have fun and enjoy our time on the field. I think, as we speak to each other, there's been too much of this has just been feeling like work too much and not having enough fun. Just got to go back to that."

Even if there were hard feelings between Adams and McDaniels, the wide receiver made sure to thank his former coach and Ziegler for their role in bringing the Pro Bowl receiver to Vegas. The Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers in March 2022 and promptly signed him to a $141.25 million extension.

"Before I say anything else, I just want to say I really appreciate Josh and Dave for bringing me here and going through what they went through in order to make this happen for me," Adams told reporters on Thursday. "I'm really appreciative of them because if they didn't fight as hard as they did to make this happen then who knows how it would have panned out. It didn't end up being the storybook finish that we all hoped that it would be, but at the end of the day you can't live your life saying how 'what if I wouldn't get here, what if they'd never taken the job or make decisions.' …

"I just want to put it out that I appreciate them for this opportunity to get here."

There was speculation that Adams perhaps could be moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He wasn't, although the Jets were one team that called to check on his availability. Adams also made it clear that even with everything he and his team have been through, he has not changed his stance of wanting to stick around.