Around the NFL

Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

Published: Nov 02, 2023 at 06:18 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

It was an open secret that Davante Adams wasn't happy with the recent direction of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he made it clear on Thursday that he was not cheering the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler earlier this week, Adams told reporters that something needed to change with for a team currently in a 3-5 rut.

"At this point, don't get it confused, it's not a celebration that we have a new coach and changes were made," Adams said, per The Athletic. "Obviously, I think it was time one way or the other, it was time for some sort of change. Just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit."

Adams was one of the Raiders players who voiced their frustrations during a team meeting prior to Monday's game in Detroit -- which became a dispiriting prime-time loss that lead to changes in leadership. Jimmy Garoppolo had a tough outing that night, overthrowing Adams twice for potential long touchdowns. Following McDaniels' firing, the Raiders also benched Garoppolo for rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Adams also dropped a pass Monday night and isn't having a typical season by his lofty standards. In eight games, he has 47 catches for 539 yards and three scores. If he keeps that pace through the remainder of the season, Adams would finish with his worst statistical output since 2019, when he was limited to 12 games with the Packers.

Adams told reporters on Thursday the goal now is trying to ease the tension around the Raiders' facility, and the vibes around the team already seem to have flipped.

Several players, including Adams and Ameer Abdullah, were seen shooting Nerf hoops and joking around during the team's open-locker period on Thursday. Adams even cracked that when word gets out that the players were having fun, it might be used as evidence why they're not winning more.

Related Links

"I think it's more of a mindset that we (are) trying to – not force – but just have moving forward to just be as positive as possible," Adams said. "... I think that's kind of the mindset we have. Just try to have fun and enjoy our time on the field. I think, as we speak to each other, there's been too much of this has just been feeling like work too much and not having enough fun. Just got to go back to that."

Even if there were hard feelings between Adams and McDaniels, the wide receiver made sure to thank his former coach and Ziegler for their role in bringing the Pro Bowl receiver to Vegas. The Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers in March 2022 and promptly signed him to a $141.25 million extension.

"Before I say anything else, I just want to say I really appreciate Josh and Dave for bringing me here and going through what they went through in order to make this happen for me," Adams told reporters on Thursday. "I'm really appreciative of them because if they didn't fight as hard as they did to make this happen then who knows how it would have panned out. It didn't end up being the storybook finish that we all hoped that it would be, but at the end of the day you can't live your life saying how 'what if I wouldn't get here, what if they'd never taken the job or make decisions.' …

"I just want to put it out that I appreciate them for this opportunity to get here."

There was speculation that Adams perhaps could be moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. He wasn't, although the Jets were one team that called to check on his availability. Adams also made it clear that even with everything he and his team have been through, he has not changed his stance of wanting to stick around.

"As I've said countless times, I want to be a Raider," he said. "So I want to try to make this work and do everything I can to keep it going."

Related Content

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) active vs. Steelers on Thursday night 

WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Eagles home games like nights at SEC stadiums

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be making his first start in Philadelphia since 2021 on Sunday, and told reporters on Thursday that he feels ready for the rabid crowd that awaits him at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Colts LB Shaq Leonard frustrated with lesser usage: 'They say I don't make enough splash plays'

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Thursday expressed his frustration with his current role on defense.
news

Mark Davis on firing HC Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler: 'We were going in the wrong direction'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis discussed on Wednesday his decision to fire HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler after eight games this season.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month

Wide receivers Jordan Addison, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill lauded for their sensational showings in October. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on facing Chiefs: 'They gon' get this work'

It's fair to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ready to face his old team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- on Sunday in Germany. But two years later, how has K.C. faired in the trade that sent the star WR to South Beach.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: Trading Chase Young, Montez Sweat 'an opportunity to see what else we have'

Washington's decision to trade both of its young edge rushers may have been interpreted by some as a signal the team was giving up on the 2023 season, but Commanders head coach says that couldn't be further from the truth.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr, Patriots QB Mac Jones weigh in on Josh McDaniels firing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Nick Sirianni looks to 'confuse' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after past success vs. Eagles

Ahead of Sunday's NFC East heavyweight clash, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is well aware of who he's facing in Dallas' Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has won his last three versus the Eagles. 