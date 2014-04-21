Raiders trade Terrelle Pryor to Seattle Seahawks

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Oakland Raiders have traded the quarterback to the Seattle Seahawks, according to a source involved with the process. The Raiders announced they received a 2014 seventh-round draft pick in return.
ProFootballTalk first reported news of the move.
"Terrelle is an incredibly explosive athlete and we're excited for him to come in and compete," said Seahawks general manager John Schneider.
The trade comes one day before Oakland begins offseason workouts. The Raiders reportedly were prepared to release Pryor if they didn't find a trade partner by the start of workouts, but the 49ers' interest prompted Seattle to part with a low draft pick rather than take a chance on waiting, per Rapoport. The team is comfortable with Matt McGloin as the backup behind new starter Matt Schaub, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Houston Texans.
General manager Reggie McKenzie told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting last month that Pryor asked to be let go. "Terrelle wants to start so bad," McKenzie said. "I'll visit with him. We'll talk to him."
Citing Raiders sources, however, Rapoport reported on Monday that "The Tebow Effect" was one reason for the team letting Pryor go. He was popular with fans but not on the field much, thus becoming divisive through no fault of his own.
Pryor gets his wish for a fresh start, but he won't be any closer to a starting job. Russell Wilson is entrenched as the starter in Seattle, and Tarvaris Jackson just signed a guaranteed deal to remain Wilson's backup. Pryor likely will battle with B.J. Daniels for the No. 3 spot.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Geno Smith's future in New York and pick the winners and losers of free agency.