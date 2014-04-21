Raiders trade Terrelle Pryor to Seattle Seahawks

The trade comes one day before Oakland begins offseason workouts. The Raiders reportedly were prepared to release Pryor if they didn't find a trade partner by the start of workouts, but the 49ers' interest prompted Seattle to part with a low draft pick rather than take a chance on waiting, per Rapoport. The team is comfortable with Matt McGloin as the backup behind new starter Matt Schaub, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Houston Texans.