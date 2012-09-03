Around the League

Presented By

Raiders sign Joselio Hanson, waive DeMarcus Van Dyke

Published: Sep 03, 2012 at 04:34 AM

The Oakland Raiders have added another veteran to their secondary, signing free-agent cornerback Joselio Hansonto a one-year contract, SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan reports.

Hanson, 31, has spent the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, totaling 239 tackles, 2.5 sacks and all four of his career interceptions while primarily playing in a nickel corner role in 91 games.

Financial terms of Hanson's contract with the Raiders were not disclosed.

Scheduled to earn $825,000 in base salary, the Eagles released Hanson as part of their cuts down to a 53-man roster to avoid having his salary fully guaranteed. According to a source with knowledge of Hanson's terminated contract, the veteran could have earned an additional $300,000 in incentives.

Hanson will likely be the nickel corner in a Raiders' secondary that features fellow veteran cap casualty cornerbacks Ron Bartell and Shawntae Spencer in starting roles.

To make room for Hanson, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com reports the Raiders waived cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke, a third-round draft pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Van Dyke saw his draft stock soar after running a 4.28 40-yard dash at the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine. Van Dyke started four of 14 games as a rookie, playing in less than 30 percent (27.91 percent) of the Raiders' defensive snaps, according to official playing-time documents.

Van Dyke's struggles with consistency during the preseason landed him on the roster bubble, but his combination of size and speed should result in an opportunity elsewhere this season.

UPDATE: The Raiders confirmed Hanson's signing later Monday.

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW