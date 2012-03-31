Raiders' Palmer: 'I am fired up to get my playbook'

Palmer is anxious to prove he remains a premier passer in the NFL, an argument that's dimmed of late. Under new coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Greg Knapp, Palmer will be asked to reboot the machine with a new playbook. The Raiders' offense is primed to resemble the Texans' attack of recent years, where Knapp served as quarterbacks coach. It's a version of the West Coast offense somewhat new to Palmer, so he's spent time talking with Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart about the Texans' system.
The collective bargaining agreement forbids teams from distributing playbooks or gathering before Monday, leaving Palmer to count the hours.
"I am fired up to get my playbook," he told the San Francisco Chronicle. "We have a lot of work to do. We have a new offense and a new defense. New terminology. But we're very excited. Personnel-wise, we have as good an opportunity as anybody to win the whole thing. ... I am excited to see how our personnel fits into this offense I have been watching. Monday can't get here soon enough."
Palmer's arm strength isn't a problem. He threw more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (13) in 2011, but a full offseason will give Allen and his staff a better idea of what exactly the team obtained in last year's very expensive trade with the Bengals.