Around the League

Presented By

Raiders' Palmer faced Chiefs with knowledge of 15 plays

Published: Oct 27, 2011 at 09:50 AM

If you were surprised to see Carson Palmer make his Raiders debut last Sunday, you can only imagine how he felt.

"I was told I was not going to play. I didn't know the offense, I also hadn't been training and working out," Palmer told 95.7-FM on Wednesday. "So it was a complete shock to me at halftime when he told me, 'Hey, you know we're going to get you in, in the third quarter.'"

"He" is Raiders coach Hue Jackson, who turned to Palmer after an overwhelmed Kyle Boller threw three first-half interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Palmer wasn't any better, throwing three picks himself during a 28-0 loss.

Asked what percentage of the playbook he knew entering the game, Palmer's answer spoke volumes about what he was facing in his debut.

"Oh man, I knew like about 15 plays and we ran the same 15 plays over and over again," he said.

Palmer didn't intimate Jackson had made a mistake, saying he'll never turn down a chance to play (unless, we'll interject, it's for the Bengals).

"I just said, 'All right, well that's what I'm here to do, I'm here to play football,'" he said. "I was very uncomfortable and obviously not ready or prepared but it's a game of unknowns, it's a game of having game plans when you go in and things change and my game plan was not play but I ended up playing."

Obviously, this was a boneheaded move by Jackson in hindsight, but it might have the unintended consequence of lowering expectations for Palmer in Oakland. For a player who hasn't posted an annual passer rating above 84 since the Bush administration, this is important.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.