Raiders' new home to be named 'Allegiant Stadium'

The 1.75 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art domed stadium represents a huge step forward for the major partnership between Allegiant and the Raiders. Both conglomerates will have their name attached to a number of high-profile events set to come at the stadium, which will serve as the site of the Las Vegas Bowl in 2020 and beyond and will host the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game.