Raiders' McFadden, Ford miss practice, leaving status in air

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden and wide receiver Jacoby Ford missed practice Monday, leaving both questionable for this weekend's game in Minnesota.

McFadden continues to make progress from the mid-foot sprain that has kept him out of the Raiders' last two games, but he has yet to resume full workouts. Ford is wearing a protective walking boot after injuring his foot during last Thursday's 24-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

Neither player even attended Oakland's first practice since a two-day break, and coach Hue Jackson declined to say what the chances were for McFadden or Ford being available for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

"We have a team of doctors that handle that," Jackson said. "They're normally going to tell me when a guy can play, and I trust their judgment and what they do. Nobody's been ruled out as of now, so we'll go through the week and see where we're at."

McFadden hasn't practiced since being hurt during an Oct. 23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He limped through the locker room with the aid of crutches and his right foot in a boot the following day and has made slow progress since.

"I know we're getting closer to getting him back out here," Jackson said. "I know he's working his tail off. When I saw him this morning, he looked good. Until we get closer later on in the week and we know exactly where he is, I don't want to speculate."

Ford, who doubles as Oakland's kick returner, went down with a similar foot injury Thursday. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI over the weekend, but the results weren't yet available.

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour, safety Michael Huff and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke also were absent from practice Monday.

