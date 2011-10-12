Raiders knew they were a man down on final play vs. Texans

If only somebody on the Raiders knew they had just 10 defenders on the field before Michael Huff's final-play interception in last week's 25-20 victory over the Texans ...
Wyche: Keeping focus in Oakland
Few members of the young Raiders were close to late owner Al Davis, meaning they might be able to focus on the field, Steve Wyche writes. More ...
Wait a minute, somebody did know. Two people, actually.
Mike Mitchell admitted Wednesday that he and fellow safety Tyvon Branch were the only players who realized Oakland's defense was at one-man disadvantage after safety Jerome Boyd mistakenly ran off the field.
"But we couldn't do anything," Mitchell told The Associated Press. "We had to play it out, and we didn't want to be too crazy because then they would realize it."
Talk about knowing how to react in the heat of the moment. Because the truth of the matter is that, with the game on the line and the Raiders playing man-to-man one man down, Mitchell and Branch had every reason to go into panic mode. Guess it's a good thing they didn't.
After the game, coach Hue Jackson said Raiders owner Al Davis "had his hand on that ball." We'll let you decide if a little heavenly intervention was involved.