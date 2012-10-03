Raiders-Jaguars game could be moved for A's game

The Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars have been two of the worst teams in the NFL this year. Their Week 7 game still might get moved to Monday night, according to a rumor floated by The Associated Press.
No, this isn't some sort of bizarre twist on flex scheduling. It's possible that Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics will need to use O.co Coliseum if they happen to be hosting the American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 21.
For that to happen, the A's would need to beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday to win the AL West and win their first-round series to cause the conflict. If the Rangers win Wednesday, this discussion is a moot point.
"We will monitor the situation," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said in a statement.
If the Raiders-Jaguars were moved, there likely would be two Monday night games played on Oct. 22. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions already are on the schedule for that night.
UPDATE: The A's beat the Rangers 12-5 on Wednesday to win the AL West.