Raiders' Jackson: Houshmandzadeh deal 'wasn't Carson's idea'

Much was made of Houshmandzadeh signing with the Ravens last season, but he ended the year with only 30 catches and one huge playoff drop against the Steelers that effectively ended Baltimore's season. Palmer said this week that T.J. plays with "a chip on his shoulder," but the 32-year-old receiver hasn't caught a pass from Palmer since 2008, and it remains to be seen what impact this will have on a team that strives for younger, faster wideouts.