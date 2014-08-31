Raiders have oldest roster in NFL after cutdowns

The Oakland Raiders went on a spending spree this offseason with the intention of lifting the franchise out of what's become a decade-long malaise.
We'll soon find out if the moves by general manager Reggie McKenzie make a difference. We can say the Raiders' offseason renovations made them markedly older.
Jimmy Kempski of Philly.com did some tabulating after final roster cutdowns on Saturday, finding that the Raiders now field the oldest roster in the NFL. The average age for an Oakland player is 27, nearly two years older than the youngest team.
This data will change slightly in the coming days as teams tweak their final rosters, but the Raiders' place on the list is telling. It's not often you see a team relying on so many veterans during a rebuilding stage.
Of course, the Raiders would probably disagree that they are in a rebuilding stage, so perhaps the prism Oakland views its situation in is different from the rest of us in the outside world.
