Raiders fan reportedly swings at Cowboys' Webb

The third week of training camp often means raw nerves, and more fights. That's especially true when two teams practice against each other.
An ugly melee broke out Tuesday during the joint practice between the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders in Oxnard, California. That's not newsworthy on its own, but this fight got perilously close to the crowd:
While the video above doesn't show it, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Associated Press write that a Raiders fan swung a souvenir helmet at Cowboys cornerback B.W. Webb.
"It's definitely a dangerous situation," Webb said, via the Star-Telegram. "I don't know why fans would want to jump on this side of the fence. I don't think they'd like it too much on this side."
The Associated Press and the Star-Telegram both write that Webb retaliated. Coaches reportedly had to step in to pull Webb away.
"I wasn't expecting that, but whoever jumped on my back, I had to get them off," Webb said.
The fight started after a hard tackle by Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne on Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera. Claiborne briefly enjoyed the hit before the fight broke out.
"I just felt like the guy dropped his shoulder on me so I went for the tackle 'cause he dropped his shoulder on me and it turned out a brawl," Claiborne told reporters.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen expressed disappointment with the fights, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised the overall feisty atmosphere. Raiders fans reportedly out-numbered Cowboys fans at the practice, and were vocal throughout.
The two teams are scheduled to practice again Wednesday.
