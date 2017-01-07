Raiders express confidence with Connor Cook despite first start

Published: Jan 07, 2017 at 03:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

A rookie starting his first ever game -- in the playoffs. You'd forgive the Raiders if they had some trepidation heading into today's wild-card tilt against the Texans.

Except that's not the feeling at all. When Connor Cook takes his first snap today, there is overwhelming confidence in the fourth-rounder from Michigan State. For real.

So much so, that when the Raiders learned Matt McGloin (left trapezius, AC joint sprain) wouldn't be 100% in practice this week, they quickly turned to Cook. They didn't wait to see if McGloin would be good to go, they moved on to Cook,  their future backup QB to Derek Carr.

They wanted Cook to have the full slate of practice snaps, they wanted to build that rapport with the receivers. By Tuesday, when McGloin couldn't go fully, it was on to Cook.

Players are rallying behind him, including receivers Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. With good reasons. From those who have watched him closely, one of the best things about Cook is that he can really fling it.

He's not afraid to let loose, as one source explained. That was evident in his appearance last week as he went 14 of 21 for 150 yards with a pick and a touchdown in a Week 17 loss. McGloin may be the safe pick, but Cook is the more fun one.

As Crabtree has told people, Cook's ability to just chuck it has drawn rave reviews. Quietly, Cook has improved this season under the tutelage of coordinator Bill Musgrave and quarterbacks coach Todd Downing, even working with the scout team -- his footwork, his weight-transfer. Now he'll get to show it.

During the predraft process, Cook was crushed. Scouts picked apart his personality, how he wasn't named a captain at Michigan State and whether he was a product of a stacked team. Interestingly, that personality has endeared him to people in Oakland. He's calm and cool, shrugging off mistakes and easing into everything. They know the spotlight won't be too bright for him.

As for what you'll see on the field, of course it will be cut down a bit. They simplified it, while also going back to the preseason to see what he did well.

As for Carr, the injured MVP candidate whose broken fibula paved the way for Cook, he's mostly remained in the shadows. Carr knows his presence draws attention and his way to show leadership has been to stay out of the way. He'll drop by the lunchroom to talk with Cook, offer some advice, then disappear again. Because of his injury, Carr can't travel to Houston. Which means the spotlight will be all on Cook today.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.