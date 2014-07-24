Raiders' DJ Hayden (foot) to miss start of camp

Oakland Raiders 2013 first-round draft pick DJ Hayden's health is in question once again after injuries sabotaged his rookie season.
Although coach Dennis Allendownplayed an injury that kept Hayden in a walking boot during offseason practices, the cornerback remains in jeopardy of missing the bulk of training camp for the second consecutive summer.
Brandt: Training camp red flags
What is the worst mistake a player can make in training camp? Gil Brandt breaks down an important phase of the NFL year. READ
CSN Bay Area's Scott Bair reports Hayden is still nursing a foot injury, which was originally labeled by Allen as an ankle sprain.
Former NFL scout John Middlekauff offered a similar report, adding that Hayden is a candidate to open camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Veteran teammate Charles Woodson now believes it would be a "big setback" if Hayden is sidelined for a significant portion of August.
"As I've said many times, the most important thing in this game is being out on the field," Woodson explained. "There's only so much being in the film room and studying plays can do for you. It can only take you so far. You need to be out there."
The Raiders have been counting on Hayden to emerge as an impact player in his second season after getting torched in scant playing time as a rookie.
If he starts another season behind the eight-ball, Oakland's shaky secondary will be susceptible to more games like Nick Foles' seven-touchdown outburst last November.
UPDATE: Per Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle, Allen said that Hayden will be out for the start of camp following surgery for a stress fracture in his foot. There is no timetable yet for his return.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" offers up team-by-team training camp previews of the NFC East and NFC West.