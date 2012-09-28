Raiders' Darrius Heyward-Bey can't recall Steeler's hit

Don't ask Darrius Heyward-Bey to relive the brutal hit he took last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Heyward-Bey has seen the hit on television, but that's all he knows about it. Listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, Heyward-Bey is very unlikely to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos. He hasn't even started running again.
"So far, I've been able to walk, talk and eat," said Heyward-Bey, who was taken to an Oakland-area hospital after being hit by Steelers safety Ryan Mundy. "Right now, I'm just trying to go through the process of trying to get everything right. I'm in tune to what's going on. I don't want to say I've been around for everything, but I've been in tune with what's going on."
Oakland is thin at wide receiver, with rookie Rod Streater also hurt and Jacoby Ford out for the season. It has been very difficult for quarterback Carson Palmer to get into a rhythm because of his rotating cast of receivers.
The Raiders and Broncos both are desperate for a win, but Oakland isn't desperate enough to put Heyward-Bey in harm's way. This sounds like an injury that could take a few weeks to recover from -- even if Heyward-Bey doesn't remember it.