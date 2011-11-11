Raiders' Curry fined $20K; Broncos LB Miller docked $15K

Oakland linebacker Aaron Curry was fined $20,000 for his hit on Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow during the Raiders' 38-24 loss in Week 9, according to a league source.
Curry drew a roughing the passer penalty toward the end of the game after he struck Tebow in the head and neck area.
The Raiders acquired Curry from the Seattle Seahawks prior to this season's October trade deadline. Curry has 19 tackles in his four games since donning the Silver and Black.
Broncos rookie linebacker Von Miller also was fined $15,000 for a roughing the passer penalty against Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer, a league source said. Miller was fined for striking Palmer in the chest area with his helmet.