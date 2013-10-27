Raiders coordinator Jason Tarver flips bird to officials

Jason Tarver can expect to hear from the NFL this week.
The Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator was caught by Fox cameras flipping the bird to officials during the Raiders' 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Tarver became agitated after Oakland cornerback Mike Jenkins was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver with 8:54 to play in the third quarter. The flag eventually was picked up, but not before Tarver went off, extending his right arm and middle finger twice while shouting some NSFW language.
Game officials might have missed Tarver's one-finger salute, but Mike Pereira didn't. The Fox Sports rules czar (and former NFL vice president of officiating) personally contacted the league about Tarver's actions. We know this because Pereira wrote about it on FoxSports.com.
"If you want to call me a whistleblower, then call me a whistleblower because I let the league office know about it," Pereira wrote. "This kind of behavior is totally unacceptable."
Tarver likely would've found himself on the wrong end of a FedEx envelope with or without Pereira. Still, let's not take this from Mike. He seems so excited.