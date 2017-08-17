Raiders CB Sean Smith charged with felony assault

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was charged with felony assault for his alleged involvement in a July incident in Pasadena, Calif., the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced. Smith surrendered to police on Thursday.
Smith allegedly beat and then stomped on the male victim's head near the corner of Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard early in the morning on July 4, the prosecutor said per documents obtained by NFL.com.
Smith's attorney, Daniel Rosenberg told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Smith "has maintained his innocence and will enter a plea of not guilty." Rosenberg said Smith will fight this all the way.
NFL.com reached out to the Raiders for a comment on the matter but the team has yet to give a response.
His arraignment is scheduled on Sept. 29 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court Pasadena Branch.
If convicted as charged, Smith faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in state prison.
The case remains under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.