Raiders-Bills, Chargers-Pats among compelling Week 2 games

I'm most looking forward to the Bears-Saints game. The Bears blew out the Falcons in Week 1, showing they could be a lot better than many of us originally thought. I love the way their defensive front gets after it and I think they could make things interesting early for Drew Brees and company. I'm also eager to see if the New Orleans defense can gain some traction. There is no shame in getting lit up by the Packers, especially at Lambeau Field in an emotional season-opener. However, the Saints also gave up 41 to Seattle in the playoffs. Regarding the defense, I'll be looking to see if defensive tackles Shaun Rogers and Aubrayo Franklin can regroup. They didn't have good games against Green Bay but if they get it together, they could really help shore up New Orleans' run defense.