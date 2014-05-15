Raiders' Allen: Derek Carr 'one of the smartest' QBs

Whether or not Derek Carr takes the field for the Raiders this season, Dennis Allen sees plenty to like in the rookie passer.
Oakland's head coach told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that the former Fresno State signal-caller impressed the team with his intelligence, calling Carr "one of the smartest quarterbacks that I have had an opportunity to interview."
Said Allen: "He's very fiery, which you can see on the tape. Although he may not be fiery off the field. And, he's incredibly intelligent."
Despite being nestled behind Matt Schaub and Matt McGloin on the depth chart, Carr has a solid shot to see action as a rookie.
"We were very fortunate that he fell to us in the second round," said Allen, who continues to maintain that Schaub is one of the NFL's top 10 passers, despite an overt on-field decline that stretches back to the tail end of the quarterback's 2012 campaign with the Houston Texans.
We're sticking by our prediction: After Johnny Manziel in Cleveland and Teddy Bridgewater in Minnesota, no passer has a better chance to make a rookie start before Halloween than Carr.