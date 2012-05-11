Raiders add Joey Clinkscales as director of player personnel

Former New York Jets vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales will be given the title of director of player personnel with the Oakland Raiders, according to club sources.
Clinkscales' new role makes him the second-in-command to general manager Reggie McKenzie, with a hand in both college and pro areas.
The New York Daily News confirmed Wednesday, citing a source, that Clinkscales was leaving the Jets for an unspecified front-office job with the Raiders.
Shaun Herock who worked with McKenzie in Green Bay, is the club's new director of college scouting.
Last week, NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi reported the Raiders had fired college scouting director Jon Kingdon. The team confirmed the move Tuesday and added that Bruce Kebric also will be relieved of his duties. George Karras and Kent McCloughan will retire, the team announced.
"This was a very difficult decision because these individuals have been part of this organization for all or parts of four decades," McKenzie said in a statement about the departure of Karras and McCloughan. "We're grateful for their dedicated service to the Raiders."