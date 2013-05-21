Around the League

Presented By

Rahim Moore wants Broncos to sign Charles Woodson

Published: May 20, 2013 at 11:04 PM

Rahim Moore spoke to the media horde Monday for the first time since his gaffe led to Jacoby Jones' game-tying touchdown in last season's 38-35 AFC Divisional Playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos coaches and executives repeatedly have said that they have moved on, and now Moore, too, is saying he's grown since that play.

"I've grown up as a man," Moore said Monday, via USA Today. "I'm 23 years old, but I feel like I'm ahead of my time, meaning that I'm growing. I'm learning through this whole process and everything I've been through."

Moore left Denver within 24 hours of the playoff loss to begin training in South Florida, then in Los Angeles, studying film and preparing to improve in 2013.

"I'm going to make a better leap," Moore told DenverBroncos.com on Monday. "It's Year 3, it's time to get it going and be that player that they drafted me to be. I love this game, I love my teammates, I love this organization. I mean, I even love our grass. I love our owner, I love the things we do here. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else. So, I mean, why not come out here and put out my blood, sweat and tears for this organization. Why not?"

While Moore was showering his adulation on the grass, the Broncosoffered a contract to veteran Charles Woodson last week. Signing the former Heisman Trophy winner might lessen Moore's playing time, but the 23-year-old said he would be excited to play with a Super Bowl champion.

"I hope that we get him because I'm all about competition," Moore said. "I never run from it. Charles Woodson, I grew up watching (him). So, if they bring him in, I'm going to be excited. I'm going to learn everything that he does and I'm going to compete like as if he's been here since I've been here."

Debate: Go-to quarterbacks

Aaron-Rodgers-130510-IA.jpg

Aaron Rodgers is definitely clutch -- but would he be the best choice if you needed a win today? Our analysts debate go-to QBs. More ...

Peyton Manning echoed Moore's thoughts on Woodson, and summed up the sentiments in the Broncos' locker room:

"I had a chance to visit with Charles when he was here last week and certainly he'd be a great addition to our team," Manning said Monday via the Denver Post. "I know there's a business side of it, but there's no question that any time you can add a good football player at any position, it's always a good thing."

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE