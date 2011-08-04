Quite the sign: Orton, not Tebow, runs with Broncos' starters

Published: Aug 04, 2011 at 10:31 AM

DENVER -- Reports of Kyle Orton's departure have received nearly as much mileage as the Toyota Prius that the Broncos' quarterback drives.

Looks like it's time to hit the brakes.

Orton continues to practice exclusively with the first-team offense at Broncos training camp, while backup Tim Tebow, the anticipated challenger for the starting job, has yet to run a single play behind the No. 1 offensive line.

Team periods often consist of the offense broken up into two groups, with the regulars going to one field and the reserves another. Orton and third-string quarterback Brady Quinn lead the former group, Tebow the latter.

That doesn't even take into account that Orton has thrown the ball confidently and accurately and looked the part of a starting NFL signal-caller much more than either Tebow or Quinn.

So, while Orton hasn't been told that he tops the Broncos' depth chart at quarterback, nothing really needs to be said, except possibly an apology for those Miami Dolphins trade talks.

"It's out there. It's not in the building," Orton said Thursday of the rumor mill surrounding his status. "It's business as usual. Guys know how to handle this stuff, and that's just the way it is."

The Broncos' three-tiered, front-office power structure -- general manager Brian Xanders, executive vice president of football operations John Elway and new coach John Fox -- have stated since January that Orton would top the depth chart until proven otherwise.

What has caused the stir is Tebow's off-the-charts popularity with fans, who clearly embrace him as the No. 1 quarterback, regardless of Orton's high level of play. The other factor were the Dolphins trade discussions.

On Day 1 of camp, Orton drove away, and there was uncertainty about whether or not he'd return for the team's first official meeting a few hours later. But the discussions with the Dolphins never progressed, either because Denver was seeking too much or Miami was concerned about having to revamp Orton's contract -- in the $9 million range for 2011 -- into a longer-term deal with monetary guarantees.

The fallout from those talks continues at Dolphins camp, where fans have chanted Orton's name to demonstrate their unhappiness with Chad Henne.

"My story's been the same regardless of what you hear," Fox said earlier this week. "And I'm in those meetings every day and know what's said to everybody. Nothing's changed. We've been singing the same song as seven months ago."

That is, the competition will be ongoing and no starter named until a clear winner emerges through preseason games.

All Orton has done is put the uncertainty aside and thrown the ball with confidence and accuracy, while continuing to win over veteran teammates who might not take lightly to a switch to Tebow if the level of the two quarterbacks' play continues down the same path.

"I haven't been told anything," Orton said. "That's how I go about it. And I just let my play speak for itself on the football field. I feel like I'm playing good football right now. I've made some strides in the offseason, and I'm excited to get on the field to lead this team to more wins this season."

Tebow played for an injured Orton in the final three games last season, providing a sample of his competitive swagger and unmatched popularity. But lost in translation was that Orton, despite his team's struggle to win games, had been throwing the ball at a career clip. He finished with a 58.8 percent completion percentage in 13 games, throwing for 20 TDs and 3,653 yards to go with nine interceptions before sitting out December.

"Some of the changes that are being made are going to help us in the run game and protection wise," Orton said. "And, like I said, I think we can throw the ball against anybody. We've got guys that can get open and get the ball to them. I think if we can improve in those areas, we're going to be a tough offense to stop."

More difficult to curtail are the calls for Tebow, who draws the most buzz at Dove Valley. He's taking the second-team snaps ahead of Quinn, but he hasn't matched Orton's accuracy or pocket presence.

Tebow and Orton aren't close and don't spend much time chit-chatting. For Orton, it's strictly business.

"When you step between the lines, that's your job to lead the football team and work hard and practice like you want everybody else to," he said. "That's the way I've gone about it."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW