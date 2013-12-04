Quinton Patton no longer on 49ers' injury report

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's struggling passing game welcomed wide receiver Michael Crabtree back to the lineup with open arms in last week's victory over the St. Louis Rams.
A less heralded member of the San Francisco 49ers' aerial attack appears to be back in the fold for Week 14.
Rookie wide receiver Quinton Patton isn't listed on the injury report for the first time since fracturing his foot in Week 4.
Despite missing all of training camp with a fractured finger, the 2013 fourth-round draft pick earned Kaepernick's trust by the end of August as a "great" player who "just knows football" and "knows how to get open."
Patton isn't an impact player on par with Crabtree, but he did see early-season action as the No. 3 receiver on the heels of an impressive preseason.
After a midseason slump resulting in large part from his receivers' failures against man coverage, Kaepernick has turned in two of his finest performances over the past two weeks. With Crabtree and Patton healthy, he finally has credible options beyond a double-covered Anquan Boldin or Vernon Davis.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" debates the Seahawks' Super Bowl chances and asks "Who do you trust?" as the playoffs approach.