Quinn says he was misrepresented in GQ's Tebow piece

Now that Brady Quinn has gone and got himself swept up in the 24-hour news cycle, he's moved on to damage control.
As we documented earlier Tuesday, Quinn had some eyebrow-raising quotes in a GQ piece documenting the rise of Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow. In it, Quinn bemoans the fact nobody supported him with a billboard and said that some of Tebow's on-field behavior wasn't "very humble to me."
Of course, when you take Tebow's name in vain, you better be ready to duck the lightning bolts. Quinn does this while casting blame on Michael Silver, the writer he feels deceived him.
"The comments attributed to me in a recent magazine article are in NO WAY reflective of my opinion of Tim and the Broncos," Quinn began in a five-part rant on his Twitter page. "Tim deserves a lot of credit for our success and I'm happy for him and what he accomplished. Most importantly, he is a great teammate.
"That interview was conducted three months ago, and the resulting story was a completely inaccurate portrayal of my comments," he went on. "I have addressed my disappointment with the writer and have reached out to Tim to clear this up. I apologize to anyone who feels I was trying to take anything away from our Team's or Tim's success this season."
Other than egregious misquoting, it's hard to imagine what Silver could have done to create a "completely inaccurate portrayal." Of course, Quinn is about to hit the free-agent market, and he probably doesn't want to be known as the guy who spits on the floor on his way out the door.
"Brady has a copy of the audio file," he wrote to the website. "I agree that his tone was not bitter and that the entirety of the (50-minute interview) presented a balanced perspective toward Tebow."