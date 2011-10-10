Quinn can't win Broncos' QB job, but he's 'best boyfriend'

People can question Brady Quinn's effort as a quarterback all they want. As a boyfriend, though, there's no denying his commitment.
The opportunity (albeit faint) to become the starter for his Denver Broncos has taken a back seat to Quinn's relationship. Following Sunday's home loss to the San Diego Chargers, Quinn took a red-eye flight to be with his girlfriend, U.S. Olympic gymnast Alicia Sacramone, who had surgery Monday on her ruptured Achilles' tendon.
Sacramone took to Twitter to express her love and appreciation.
"Best boyfriend award goes to @BQ9 for taking the red eye from Denver to be here for my surgery today...just another reason why I love him," she tweeted.
The two have been dating since 2009, and if Quinn's thoughtfulness is any indication, it seems like they're pretty serious. Sacramone must be thrilled knowing that, with the London Olympics scheduled to begin in about 10 months, Quinn will be there to support her every step of the way during her recovery.
Very few NFL quarterbacks can learn from Quinn on the field, but off of it, he just might be the one for relationship advice. Need help learning how to identify pre-snap blitz coverages? Forget about it. Want to know the way to a woman's heart? Quinn's your man.
Can't knock him for that.