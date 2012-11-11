Quincy Black of Buccaneers released from hospital

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Quincy Black was taken off the field on a stretcher after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-24 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Black stayed down on the ground for a long time, but did have movement in his hands as he was taken off the field. Coach Greg Schiano said after the game that Black was taken to the hospital for observation.
[UPDATE:]Buccaneers linebacker Quincy Black has been released from a Tampa-area hospital but will undergo further tests to determine if he sustained any spinal or neurological damage, reports NFL Networks and NFL.com's Steve Wyche.
A team official provided the information and said the team wants to make sure that Black is healthy for the long-term, which is why he will undergo further testing. Initial tests were positive and coach Greg Schiano said Black should be fine.