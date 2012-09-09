Quick Take: Texans capitalize on mistakes

» You could see this one coming. Ryan Tannehill faced one of the best defenses in football in his first NFL start and the defense won. Easily.
» This game was actually close until the Dolphins' offense imploded in the second quarter. The unit turned the ball over four times in four possessions, including three Tannehill interceptions. At one point, the Dolphins turned it over on three straight plays. It's going to be one of those kind of years.
» So much for Arian Foster's injury. He carried the ball 25 times for 79 yards and two scores. Ben Tate had just five carries behind him.
» The win wasn't even the biggest Texans story of the day. Matt Schaubcelebrated his return to the field with a big contract extension. So much for the onset of the T.J. Yates era.