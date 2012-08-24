Quick Take: Tannehill faces tough task with 'Fins

» Ryan Tannehill looked better than his woeful numbers would indicate, but this outing was a reminder of how difficult his task will be as a rookie quarterback. His receivers can't catch or get open. It is an offense without any difference-makers.
» Julio Jones continues to play at a different level than everyone around him this preseason. He could lead the league in receiving yards. Matt Ryan has looked extremely comfortable in Atlanta's new up-tempo offense three weeks running. This team is not going to run nearly as much as in the past.