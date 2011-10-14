Questionable listing leaves door open for Colts' Addai to play

Indianapolis running back Joseph Addai all but ruled himself out for Sunday's tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Colts seem to be a bit more optimistic about his prospects.
Addai sat out practice Friday and is listed as questionable with a strained hamstring. This comes after Addai called himself "a long shot" to play against the Bengals one day earlier.
Wideout Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis also did not practice Friday for reasons unrelated to injury. Tackle Anthony Castonzo (ankle), Jerraud Powers (hamstring) and Ryan Diem (ankle) were among six other Colts listed as questionable.
Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga (ankle) is out, while cornerback Kelly Jennings (hamstring) is listed as questionable.