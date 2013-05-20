Quentin Jammer wants to return to San Diego Chargers

One name still floating on the free-agent market that we haven't heard much about is former top-10 draft pick Quentin Jammer.
"I know there was speculation about me retiring," Jammer told U-T San Diego on Sunday at a charity golf event. "I'm like, 'Who said that?' I would never retire. I definitely don't want to go into retirement and then regret retiring and try to play later. I want to play while I still feel great."
Jammer has spent all 11 of his NFL seasons in San Diego. He said he has spoken to a number of teams -- including the Washington Redskins -- which he described as the "most exciting visit I had." His preference, though, is to return to San Diego.
However, he then added a dose of reality: "My expectation is to be elsewhere."
Jammer's play the last several years has declined sharply. Pro Football Focus ranked him one of the worst cornerbacks in 2012. That ranking cited Jammer allowing first downs or touchdowns in 7.13 percent of his snaps (18th worst). He allowed eight touchdowns (tied for second-most) and gave up more than 6 yards per game in penalties.
PFF ranked Jammer the second-worst free-agent cornerback on the market, with a -10.0 grade for 2012. It's hardly a surprise that no one has taken a chance on the veteran. The 33-year-old's only move at this point is to wait out the summer and hope a team gives him a shot when injuries pop up.